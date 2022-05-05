New builds: Scholars Apartments in a class of their own

Cala Homes’ Scholars Apartments. Image: © ZAC and ZAC

The Scholars Apartments are drawn from developer Cala Homes’ newest one, two and three-bedroom designs in its Alder Collection, and are located next to the historic B-listed David Stow building – a former teacher training college which opened in 1917.

Comprising 14 properties, the homes have been designed for growing families seeking a flexible city living style with access to plenty of outdoor space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new phase includes a three-bedroom penthouse with a stunning private terrace showcasing extensive city views. The contemporary third-floor Mulberry is priced at £639,995 for 1,485sq ft of floor space.

Cala Homes’ Scholars Apartments. Image: © ZAC and ZAC

It actually has two terraces, one of which is accessed via a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living room, and another off bedrooms one and two, both of which are ensuite and feature integrated wardrobes.

A showhomehas been created on the ground-floor for the one-bedroom Alpine apartment style, which is priced at £264,995 and covers 624sq ft.

Its entrance hall offers ample storage and leads to a WC, double bedroom and stylish open-plan living-kitchen area that has sliding doors opening to the outside.

Also available are four Elder mid-terrace townhouses, which range in price from £642,500 to £642,995 and have five bedrooms and three bathrooms over three storeys.

Cala Homes’ Scholars Apartments. Image: Aaron Zaccardelli

The Elder’s ground floor has a dedicated office or study and open-plan kitchen and dining space, while a formal lounge can be found on its first floor.

All homes benefit from German-crafted Notle kitchens, Siemens appliances, contemporary sanitaryware by Laufen and chrome towel warmers.

There is also video entry and an access control system to the building and intruder alarms fitted to the ground floor properties.

Jordanhill Park is set in acres of impressive parkland, which is ideal for those with four-legged family members, and is situated just five miles from Glasgow city centre.

Cala Homes’ Scholars Apartments. Image: © ZAC and ZAC

Jordanhill train station is within walking distance, as are the eateries and boutique shops of the West End.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (West), says: “Jordanhill Park has been selling fantastically amongst families and couples who want West End living with no compromises, so it’s really no surprise that we have just four Elder homestyles remaining.

“With the launch of the new Scholars Apartments, we are offering even more variety to those looking to make the move to a development that truly offers the best of both worlds. And, with exclusive new apartment styles on offer, there’s a home to suit many different lifestyles.

“I would advise anyone who is interested in the Scholars Apartments or the final Elder townhouses to get in touch to organise an appointment.”

Cala Homes’ Scholars Apartments. Image: © ZAC and ZAC

For more information, visit www.cala.co.uk, or telephone 0141-530 8919.