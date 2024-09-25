From a racoon whispering a very important secret to its mum, to three polar bears enjoying a judo bout, the most hilarious wildlife pictures of the year have been revealed.

The prizewinners of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024 will be announced on December 10, but until then you can marvel at the once-in-a-lifetime shots captured by amateur and professional photographers around the world.

There are no rules about what kind of equipment is required - pics from camera phones are allowed - the only prerequisite is that they make people giggle.

A number of awards will presented at the yet-to-be-announced ceremony, for pictures featuring mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, fish and other aquatic species, and insects.

There’s also a portfolio prize for the best four pictures taken by a single photographer, a junior category (under 16s) and a young photographer award (for under 25s).

And at the end of it all the Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year will receive a trophy and a one week safari for two people in Kenya.

Here are your finalists. Which one make you laugh the most?

1 . 'Hello World!' by Alex Pansier (Netherlands) This images shows the happy life of a red ant, looking down to us. The photo was taken in a dark forrest nearby in The Netherlands last autumn. I like the tones of this autumn leaf. So warm. It was hard to take this image because of the fast moving ant, but with a little help of a flashlight I was able to freeze the motion. | The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024/Alex Pansier Photo Sales

2 . 'Holding on for a ride' by Alexander Fine (United States) After a nap, the mother brown bear wanted to go for a walk, but the cubs wanted a ride. | The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024/Alexander Fine Photo Sales

3 . 'Peek-a-boo' by Alexander Fine (United States) Blenni fish peaking out from a hole in the coral. | The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024/Alexander Fine Photo Sales