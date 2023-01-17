Scottish Open Judo Tournament 2023: Commonwealth medallists on show as more than 550 judoka descend on Inverclyde

Some of the best judokas in the world descend on Inverclyde this weekend for the Scottish Open Judo Tournament.

Rachel Tytler won a bronze medal at the 2023 Commonwealth Games.

For the first time since 2020, Scotland’s premier international event will have more than 550 competitors taking to the mat at the sportscotland National Centre. The event, which is at full capacity, has athletes from 15 nations including Japan, the USA, Sweden, and the Home Nations competing a variety of disciplines.

There will be two Commonwealth Games medallists on show. Finlay Allen, who won silver at Birmingham last year, and Rachel Tytler (bronze) will take part, as well as British champion Neil MacDonald (-60kg), fresh from triumph in Sheffield last month.

In a competition first, the Scottish Open will host cadet players alongside Juniors, Seniors, and Masters. British Cadet champion Noah Black from Clyde Judo will compete in the -90kg

category in an attempt to add Scottish Open Champion to his record.

JudoScotland chair Marc Preston said: “We are excited to host judoka from across the globe for our flagship international competition. The Scottish Open is our opportunity to highlight the fantastic sport of judo as well as showcase our famous Scottish hospitality. Hosting the Scottish Open is an opportunity for our Judoka to compete on an international

stage, as well as an opportunity to train with some of the best judo nations in the world on home soil.”

