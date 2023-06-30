Many a Scottish adventure has been ruined by a midge attack, but how much do you know about the much-hated insects.

We’re lucky in Scotland to be home to some of Europe’s most magnificent animals – playful otters, cute red squirrels, elusive wildcats, regal red deer and majestic golden eagles.

Unfortunately it’s also home to an estimated 180,750 trillion Highland Mid ges, each one capable of giving a painful and itchy bite.

As if that isn’t bad enough, they tend to hunt in packs, with thousands descending from seemingly nowhere to feast on your skin.

There are numerous hints and tips to stop becoming their next victim, but there are plenty of other interesting things about the flying menace.

Here are 10 midge facts you might not know.

1 . A right royal problem Queen Victoria allowed smoking at Balmoral Castle to repel midges after suffering a particularly bad set of bites during a picnic in the countryside.

2 . A leisurely lunch The midge isn't one to eat and run - it takes the insect around five minutes to have its fill of blood and become suitably engorged.

3 . Well travelled The highland midge may be most prevalent in the north west of Scotland and northern Wales, but the insects are also found throughout the British Isles, Scandinavia, Northern Europe, Russia and Northern China.

4 . The female of the species is more deadly than the male If you come across a male midge then you are safe - only the females bite. The reason is that they need a protein-rich meal of fresh blood in order to mature their eggs.

