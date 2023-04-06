These are the Scottish islands where you could sit the entire population around a single table in the pub

The Isle of Soay only has one permanent resident.

Scotland has over 790 islands scattered around its rugged coast – although just 93 of those are inhabited.

Those who have explored these microcosms of Scottish life will tell you that each has its own unique character, landscape and history.

In short, you’ve not properly seen Scotland if you’ve yet to hop on a ferry and visited at least a few of these fascinating places – whether it’s a trip to tiny Iona or trekking into the mighty Cuillin mountains of Skye.

To whet your appetite, here are the 10 least populous inhabited islands in Scotland, and how many people live on them.

Eilean dà Mhèinn (Islay): 1

Inchfad (Loch Lomond): 1

Inner Holm (Orkney): 1

Soay (Skye): 1

Eilean Shona (Small Isles): 2

Gometra (Mull): 2

Scalpay (Skye): 2

Vaila (Shetland): 2

Gairsay (Orkney): 3

Holm of Grimbister (Orkney): 3

Inchtavannach (Loch Lomond): 3

Moncreiffe Island (River Tay): 3

Shuna (Slate Islands): 3

South Rona (Skye): 3

Auskerry (Orkney): 4

Tanera Mòr (Summer Isles): 4

Innis Chonain (Loch Awe): 5

Eilean Tioram (Small Isles): 6

Erraid (Mull): 6

Flodaigh (Uists and Barra): 7