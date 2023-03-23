If you are looking to do a bit of forest bathing this year, here are some of the Scottish locations that should top your list.
Scotland was completely covered by forest around 5,000 years ago, but today only around four per cent of the country is home to native woodland.
The great deforestation started with the development of early agriculture and accelerated in the 17th and 18th century when trees were heavily felled for timber and charcoal.
But Scotland is still home all but three of the 10 largest forests in the UK (Kielder Forest Park in Northumberland, the New Forest in Hampshire, and Thetford Forest Park in Norfolk being the exceptions).
Here are all seven of Scotland’s largest forests.
1. Galloway Forest Park
Covering a huge 770 square kilometres, Galloway Forest Park is the UK's largest area of woodland. Located in Dumfries & Galloway, it was also the first part of the UK to be designated a Dark Sky Park. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Dornoch Forest
Covering 260 square kilometres of land, Dornoch Forest in Sutherland is the second largest in Scotland. It includes Camore Wood with its fascinating archaeological past and native pine trees. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Argyll Forest Park
Located on the Cowal peninsula in Argyll and Bute, Argyll Forest Park offers 210 square kilometres of woodland and walks. Established in 1935, it was the first forest park to be created in the UK and stretches from the Holy Loch in the south to the Arrochar Alps in the north. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Queen Elizabeth Forest Park
The 200 square kilometres of Queen Elizabeth Forest Park was established in 1953 and named to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Part of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, it contains a number of well known beauty spots including Loch Ard and Loch Katrine. Photo: Canva/Getty Images