1. Get (re)introduced to beavers

Beavers were successfully reintroduced to Scotland in 2009 and have since flourished, with more than 1,000 of the creatures living in the wild. The best place to see them is in Knapdale Forest in West Argyll and they are particularly active in June as they prepare to welcome their young. Find out all about the programme to return to Scotland at Barnluasgan Information Centre, then head for the Beaver Detective Trail around the Dubh Loch and Loch Collie Bharr.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images