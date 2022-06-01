It’s June, which means we’ve finally made it to summer and arguably the best month for wildlife watching in Scotland.
Now is a great time to see many of Scotland’s most iconic animals, with longer days and warmer weather giving you a better – and more comfortable – chance of catching a glimpse of a golden eagle, majestic stag, red squirrel or playful otter.
While these animals can be sighted throughout much of the year, other wildlife experiences are far more time restricted.
Here are 10 natural wonders to enjoy this month.
1. Get (re)introduced to beavers
Beavers were successfully reintroduced to Scotland in 2009 and have since flourished, with more than 1,000 of the creatures living in the wild. The best place to see them is in Knapdale Forest in West Argyll and they are particularly active in June as they prepare to welcome their young. Find out all about the programme to return to Scotland at Barnluasgan Information Centre, then head for the Beaver Detective Trail around the Dubh Loch and Loch Collie Bharr.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Experience some avian aerobatics
House Martins arived back in Scotland last month after overwintering in Africa and often build nests from mud in the eves of houses. If you are lucky enough to have a nest near your home then settle down with a drink at dusk and enjoy watching the delicate little birds swoop and soar as they hunt delicious flying bugs.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. See a creature relatively unchanged since the days of the dinosaurs
Fossil records have shown creatures similar to modern day dragonflies dating back around 300 million years. June's a great time to see these fascinating creatures flying over burns, lochsides, moorland and woodland edges. Scotland's largest species, the dramatic Golden-ringed Dragonfly, makes for an incredible sight as it cuises its territory in a never-ending hunt for food - needing to eat its own body weight every day.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Look out for one of Scotland's most colourful butterflies
The tiny Small Copper butterfly has two broods each year and the first is on the wing this month. They are widespread in both countryside and urban areas and can be seen on warm and sunny days. The metallic colour that they are named after makes them easy to identify, although you're unlikley to see more than a couple in any one place - the males are very territorial and chase away rival butterflies.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images