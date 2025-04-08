If you're looking to conquer every one of Scotland's Munros, these are some of the trickiest peaks you'll have to face.If you're looking to conquer every one of Scotland's Munros, these are some of the trickiest peaks you'll have to face.
Hardest Munros 2025: Here are 10 of the most difficult Scottish Munros to bag - from Beinn Mheadhoin to the Inaccessible Pinnacle

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 5th Jul 2021, 17:02 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 16:25 BST

Measuring a minimum of 3,000 feet in height, there’s no such thing as an ‘easy’ ascent of a Munro – but these ones are particularly tricky.

There are a total of 282 Munros in Scotland and bagging them all is a huge challenge – equivalent to climbing Mount Everest 14 times – completed by only the most dedicated walkers and climbers.

It’s thought that less than 7,000 so-called 'compleatists', or Munroists, have finished the epic challenge to date, making it a fairly exclusive club.

Many of the peaks can be scaled by anybody with a reasonable level of fitness, but some are more challenging prospects suitable only for those with experience and a head for heights.

Here are the 10 Munros that are the most difficult to tick off your list.

Before you set out on any expedition make sure you are aware of the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue and plan accordingly.

The mighty Cuillin mountain range on the Isle of Skye is the location of the most fearsome Munro in Scotland. It's not the mountain of Sgùrr Dearg (meaning 'red peak') that's the problem - it's the 50-metre high Inaccessible Pinnacle that tops it, which you have to deal with before claiming the summit. The 'Inn Pin' is the only peak that requires rock climbing equipment (along with a fair amount of bravery) to conquer.

1. Sgùrr Dearg and the Inaccessible Pinnacle

The mighty Cuillin mountain range on the Isle of Skye is the location of the most fearsome Munro in Scotland. It's not the mountain of Sgùrr Dearg (meaning 'red peak') that's the problem - it's the 50-metre high Inaccessible Pinnacle that tops it, which you have to deal with before claiming the summit. The 'Inn Pin' is the only peak that requires rock climbing equipment (along with a fair amount of bravery) to conquer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

It's a challenge just getting to Ladhar Bheinn as it sits in the middle of the Knoydart peninsula, which isn't reachable by road. Access it via the path along Loch Hourn (pictured) or catch a boat from Mallaig and overnight on the peninsula.

2. Ladhar Bheinn

It's a challenge just getting to Ladhar Bheinn as it sits in the middle of the Knoydart peninsula, which isn't reachable by road. Access it via the path along Loch Hourn (pictured) or catch a boat from Mallaig and overnight on the peninsula. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another challenging peak in Skye's Cuillins range, all routes up Sgurr nan Gillean have sections that require a scramble and are certainly not for the faint-hearted.

3. Sgurr nan Gillean

Another challenging peak in Skye's Cuillins range, all routes up Sgurr nan Gillean have sections that require a scramble and are certainly not for the faint-hearted. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Generally regarded as the most remote Munro, A'Mhaighdean rises above the wilderness of Fisherfield in northwest Scotland, to the south of Ullapool. It takes most people several days to get there and back, so camping equipment is a must, with popular routes including a start around Loch a'Bhraoin (pictured).

4. A'Mhaighdean

Generally regarded as the most remote Munro, A'Mhaighdean rises above the wilderness of Fisherfield in northwest Scotland, to the south of Ullapool. It takes most people several days to get there and back, so camping equipment is a must, with popular routes including a start around Loch a'Bhraoin (pictured). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

