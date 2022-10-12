News you can trust since 1817
A few of the easier Scottish Munros to bag.

Munros For Beginners: These are 11 of the easiest Scottish Munros for novice hillwalkers to bag

Measuring a minimum of 3,000 feet in height, there’s no such thing as an ‘easy’ ascent of a Munro.

By David Hepburn
8 minutes ago

Having said that, there are certainly some that are easier than others – and suitable for those who have less experience of scaling the heights.

Here are 11 Munros that can be walked by beginners.

Before you set out on any expedition make sure you are aware of the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue and plan accordingly.

1. Ben Lomond

Just 90 minutes from Glasgow, with a clear path taking right to the summit and stunning views of Loch Lomond, it's no wonder Ben Lomond is one of the most popular Munro walks in Scotland.

2. Schiehallion

The pyramid-like Perthshire peak of Schiehallion offers a gradual ascent perfect for those working on their fitness and great views over Loch Rannoch.

3. Ben Chonzie

Ben Chonzie, located to the north of Crieff, has a well-trodden path that can be bagged in around four hours, making it one of the quickest Munros to climb.

4. Ben Hope

Scotland’s most northerly Munro towers above the town of Tongue and is another that can be tackled in around four hours, all the while enjoying dramatic coastal views.

