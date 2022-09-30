News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Stunning landscapes come as standard in the Cairngorms National Park

Free Activities in Scotland 2022: Here are 6 school holiday treats you can enjoy in the Cairngorms that won't cost you a penny

With the cost of living crisis continuing, the Cairngorms National Park offers a number of family activities that won’t get you reaching for your wallet.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 30th September 2022, 2:49 pm

Families across the country might be tightening their belts but that doesn’t mean day trips and short breaks have to stop.

With a little planning it’s possible to see some of the country’s most beautiful sports – and enjoy a range of activities – with no need for expensive admission fees or tickets.

With its vast open spaces featuring some of the world’s most breathtaking scenery, the Cairngorms is a place to marvel, and what’s more it can be done on a very low budget.

Here are just some of the brilliant things to see and do in the Cairngorms National Park which are completely free.

For more inspiration on what to see and do in the Cairngorms visit www.cairngorms.co.uk.

Read more:

Call for people living or working in the Cairngorms National Park to attend climate emergency workshops

Discover the Cairngorms on the NE250

Cairngorms National Park to be transformed into huge work of art for UK-wide culture celebration

1. Wildlife spotting

The Cairngorms is home to many endangered, unique and rare animals. Infact 25% of the UK’s endangered species are found in the national park. And to make sure the wildlife are protected there are nine National Nature Reserves across the park including Mar Lodge Estate, Craigellachie and Invershie. From red squirrels to golden eagles and ospreys to the Scottish wildcat, you never know what you might come across.

Photo: Gerry McFarlane

Photo Sales

2. Visit the Green Loch

An Lochan Uaine in Glenmore is a stunning green colour and has an ethereal feel. They say the faeries wash their clothes in the loch giving it its green colour, or it could also be the trees that lie along the loch floor – whichever story you believe it’s a magical spot not to be missed.

Photo: Dana Petrovica

Photo Sales

3. Burn off energy on the bike trails

Laggan Wolftrax is known among mountain bikers as some of the best trails in the world.  Whether you are a beginner or well used to the thrill of biking, the free bike trails on the Glenlivet Estate are a brilliant spot to burn off some energy. With over 20 miles of purpose built tracks which wind through the Laggan Forrest, the vast area has easy going green trails to a black run – best saved for the more experienced biker.

Photo: Jamie Edmondson at Bike Glenlivet by Ed Smith Photography

Photo Sales

4. Highland Folk Museum

Step back in time in Newtonmore at this open air museum and get a taste for how Highland folk lived and worked from the 1700s up until the 1960s. Visit the many historical buildings and township which featured in the popular book and TV series, Outlander.

Photo: Highland Folk Museum

Photo Sales
Cairngorms National ParkScotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 2