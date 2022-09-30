3. Burn off energy on the bike trails

Laggan Wolftrax is known among mountain bikers as some of the best trails in the world. Whether you are a beginner or well used to the thrill of biking, the free bike trails on the Glenlivet Estate are a brilliant spot to burn off some energy. With over 20 miles of purpose built tracks which wind through the Laggan Forrest, the vast area has easy going green trails to a black run – best saved for the more experienced biker.

Photo: Jamie Edmondson at Bike Glenlivet by Ed Smith Photography