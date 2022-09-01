Call for people living or working in the Cairngorms National Park to attend climate emergency workshops

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive learning and discussion opportunities are being offered to those who live or work in the Cairngorms National Park

The workshops have received funding through The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to money raised by National Lottery players.

Participants at the 2.5-hour workshops will learn what the climate emergency means for the Cairngorms National Park in terms of impacts, risks and opportunities.

And they’ll find out what’s being done to combat climate change across the area as well as learning more about Climate Conscious actions they can take as individuals, communities and businesses.

The workshops will also provide opportunities for people to have their say on climate change - from what a Climate Conscious Cairngorms looks like for communities, businesses and individuals - through to identifying barriers, challenges and support required to take climate action.

Catherine Gee, Deputy Chief Executive for Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re delighted to partner with the Cairngorms National Park Authority to offer these bespoke workshops so that people living or working in the park can learn more about what the climate emergency means for the local area, find out how to take action, and have their say on what sustainable communities look like.”

Grant Moir, Chief Executive for the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “We encourage people who live or work in the park to attend these workshops and have their say about how Climate Conscious communities might look across the National Park, and what support is required to help make their ideas and plans to tackle climate change a reality. Encouraging and supporting behaviour change, trialing new community engagement methods, and exploring new ways to support community action are all core themes of the Heritage Horizons Cairngorms 2030 Programme.

“The workshops include interactive activities and discussion sessions to gather local opinion, and we’re really keen to hear what people have to say.”

Caroline Clark, Director for Scotland, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We launched Heritage Horizons in 2019 creating a fund to support major projects with clear and ambitious plans to bring about positive changes and benefits to people, places and wider heritage.

“Cairngorm 2030, was awarded up to £12.5million from the fund, and has created a dynamic partnership that works closely with the local community and provides specialist knowledge and experience. These Climate Conscious Communities workshops bring together professional expertise, and local knowledge and enthusiasm to develop projects delivering long-term rewards for the community and nature.”