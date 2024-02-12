The emergence of snowdrops is one of the first signs that spring is on its way.

The snowdrop, or Galanthus to give them their scientific name, is one of the few plants to flower during winter or, at the very latest, in early spring.

There are around 20 different species, including hundreds of varieties – each with subtly different leaves, petals and colouration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is a great place to see snowdrops in all their glory, when thousands of the tiny flowers often create dramatic carpets of white and green.

Here are five amazing places to see them.

Cambo Estate

Cambo Estate in Fife is one of the best places in Europe to see snowdrops. They look after the Plant Heritage national snowdrop collection, meaning there are over 350 varieties to spot on a signed walk that takes you through beautiful woodland to the sea

Cringletie House

The thousands of Genus Galanthus snowdrops at Cringletie House, near Peebles, are believed to have been planted back in the 19th century by soldiers returning home from the Crimean War. Carpets of blooms cover the floor of the pretty woods next to a picturesque waterfall, while there's a tearoom for refreshments.

Finlaystone Country Estate

A great option for families - as there are several children's play areas - Finlaystone Country Estate, in Renfrewshire, has blankets of snowdrops scattered amidst flowing burns and cascading waterfalls. There are also a range of fun family activities throughout the year, including Ranger-led snowdrop walks every Sunday in February.

Glenwhan Gardens

Located near Stranraer, Glenwhan Gardens has wonderful displays of snowdrops framing stunning views over the sea to the Isle of Man, Luce Bay, and the Mull of Galloway. The Gulf Stream means that there are also many species of plants which can't survive elsewhere in Scotland, as well as two lochans to discover and a collection of eye-catching sculptures.

Logan Botanic Garden