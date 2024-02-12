Five amazing Scottish snowdrop walks for Spring including Cambo Estate
The snowdrop, or Galanthus to give them their scientific name, is one of the few plants to flower during winter or, at the very latest, in early spring.
There are around 20 different species, including hundreds of varieties – each with subtly different leaves, petals and colouration.
Scotland is a great place to see snowdrops in all their glory, when thousands of the tiny flowers often create dramatic carpets of white and green.
Here are five amazing places to see them.
Cambo Estate
Cambo Estate in Fife is one of the best places in Europe to see snowdrops. They look after the Plant Heritage national snowdrop collection, meaning there are over 350 varieties to spot on a signed walk that takes you through beautiful woodland to the sea
Cringletie House
The thousands of Genus Galanthus snowdrops at Cringletie House, near Peebles, are believed to have been planted back in the 19th century by soldiers returning home from the Crimean War. Carpets of blooms cover the floor of the pretty woods next to a picturesque waterfall, while there's a tearoom for refreshments.
Finlaystone Country Estate
A great option for families - as there are several children's play areas - Finlaystone Country Estate, in Renfrewshire, has blankets of snowdrops scattered amidst flowing burns and cascading waterfalls. There are also a range of fun family activities throughout the year, including Ranger-led snowdrop walks every Sunday in February.
Glenwhan Gardens
Located near Stranraer, Glenwhan Gardens has wonderful displays of snowdrops framing stunning views over the sea to the Isle of Man, Luce Bay, and the Mull of Galloway. The Gulf Stream means that there are also many species of plants which can't survive elsewhere in Scotland, as well as two lochans to discover and a collection of eye-catching sculptures.
Logan Botanic Garden
Logan Botanic Garden, in Dumfries and Galloway, is billed as 'Scotland's most exotic garden' and has plenty of snowdrops on display alongside other early flowering blooms such as rhododendrons. See the floral show by visiting on Saturdays and Sundays until March 10 and make sure to visit the Potting Shed Bistro for a snack.
