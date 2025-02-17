It’s been a long winter, but we’re finally more than half way through February and spring beckons.

The snowdrops are out, the leaves are budding on the trees and nature is awakening as the days get longer and temperatures warmer.

It’s the perfect time to get out and check out the amazing walks that Scotland has to offer.

And if you live in - or are visiting - Edinburgh, there’s no need to drive for hours to see some spectacular sights - some of the most photogenic treks are right on your doorstep.

Here are 10 in, or withing one hour, of the Scottish Capital.

1 . River Almond The walkway following the RIver Almond from Cramond Brig to Cramond village takes in a variety of woodland, including beech, oak and sycamore. Taking around two hours to complete, it's glorious to see the budding leaves on the trees after a long winter.

2 . Cammo Estate Sitting on the edge of the Capital, the 85-acre Cammo Estate is a country park offering miles of pretty woodland walks, along with a picturesque tower and the atmospheric ruins of Cammo House.

3 . Corstorphine Hill One of the seven hills of Edinburgh, Corstorphine Hill has a wealth of woodland walks and it one of the most wildlife-rich parts of the Capital. There's also the bonus of stunning views over the city's skyline.

4 . The Pentlands There are a number of wonderful wooded walks in the Pentlands. One of the prettiest and easiest to find is a track around Harlaw Reservoir - just follow the squirrel signs.