We’ve finally made it through January, but there is still a while until the winter is behind us and spring arrives.

One of the first signs that warmer days are coming is snowdrops emerging from the ground, providing some much-needed life in what can seem a fairly stark landscape.

Galanthus, to give them their scientific name, is one of the few plants to flower during winter or, at the very latest, in early spring.

And we’re lucky in Scotland that there are plenty of places to go to see a bewildering range of the pretty plant - Cambo, in Fife, alone is home to 350 of them.

These magical places offer the chance to stroll past carpets of snowdrops, creating a remarkable natural spectacle.

Here are 10 places to visit where you can be sure of a great display.

1 . Cambo Estate Cambo Estate, in Fife, is one of the best places in Europe to see snowdrops. They look after the Plant Heritage national snowdrop collection, meaning there are over 350 varieties to spot on a signed walk that takes you through beautiful woodland to the sea.

2 . Cringletie House The thousands of Genus Galanthus snowdrops at Cringletie House, near Peebles, are believed to have been planted back in the 18th century during the days of the Crimean War. Carpets of blooms cover the floor of the pretty woodland next to a picturesque waterfall, while there's a tearoom for refreshments.

3 . Abbotsford Abbotsford, the former home of Sir Walter Scott in the Borders, is a great spot for a walk at any time of year - but the plentiful snowdrops in February make it extra magical.

4 . Shepherd House Garden You have to make a bit of an effort to visit Shepherd House Garden, in Inveresk near Musselburgh due to its restricted opening hours, but it's well worth it. The 'artist's garden' includes a beautiful shell house, rose parterres and fountains. In February there are also over 70 types of snowdrop. It's over on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 2-4pm from 4-27 February. There's also a single weekend opening on Sunday, February 16, from 11am - 4pm.