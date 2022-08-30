Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, the clocks go forward in Spring and back in Autumn by an hour – yet, despite the annual occurrence many people forget this.

Fortunately, smartphones automatically update the time, making this mistake easier to avoid.

In 2022 the clocks will turn back by one hour at 2:00am on 30 October.

When do the clocks change?

The clocks change twice a year, once going forwards and once going backwards.

In spring 2022, the clocks went forward on Sunday, 27 March.

And in Autumn, the clocks will go back an hour on the last Sunday of October at 2:00am – so, Sunday, 30 October.

The clocks will go forward again next year on Sunday, 26 March 2023.

When does Autumn start?

According to the meteorological calendar, the first day of Autumn will be Thursday, 1 September.

The Met Office, however, states that Autumn starts on Friday, 23 September as it refers to the astronomical calendar.

Simply put, while meteorological seasons follow the annual temperature cycle, the astronomical seasons act according to the position of the Earth in relation to the sun.

The meteorological calendar states that spring always begins on 1 March and ends on 31 May.

The seasons, therefore, are as follows: Spring (March, April, May), Summer (June, July, August), Autumn (September, October, November) and Winter (December, January, February).

Why do we change the clocks?

Originally, the clocks were changed to save energy and get people to take advantage of the longer hours of daylight. After all, why waste the fuel or time when there is more daylight available?

The idea originated in Britain and was proposed by builder William Willett, according to the senior curator for the History of Science at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, Dr Richard Dunn.

Willett suggested the idea from his frustration with working early hours while others were still asleep, which he considered a ‘waste’.

It was the result of Willett’s campaign, that he started in 1907, to get people to stop wasting valuable hours of light in summer months and in doing so save precious fuel like coal during World War I.