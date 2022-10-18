2. Glencoe

Glencoe refers to the gorgeous and other-worldly valley located in the Scottish Highlands. It is famous worldwide for being the site of one of Scottish history's greatest tragedies, the 'Glencoe massacre', as well as featuring in films like James Bond's Skyfall. Photographers flock to this area in Autumn as it is not only a stunning landscape but Red Deer also inhabit the area.

Photo: Adrian Popan via Getty Images