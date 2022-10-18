The Autumn season ignites the Scottish landscape with a vibrant collage of bright colours, seeing our trees transform from deep greens to an exquisite display of orange and brown hues.
Looking to discover the best of Scotland’s Autumn scenery? Here are 16 beautiful places in Scotland to see the autumnal colours at their best.
1. Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh
Arthur's Seat is part of an ancient volcano which forms the main peak of the group of hills in Scotland's capital city, Edinburgh. From the top of Arthur's Seat you can enjoy panoramic views of Edinburgh and watch as the autumnal colour palette envelops the city.
Photo: Nikki N via Getty Images
2. Glencoe
Glencoe refers to the gorgeous and other-worldly valley located in the Scottish Highlands. It is famous worldwide for being the site of one of Scottish history's greatest tragedies, the 'Glencoe massacre', as well as featuring in films like James Bond's Skyfall. Photographers flock to this area in Autumn as it is not only a stunning landscape but Red Deer also inhabit the area.
Photo: Adrian Popan via Getty Images
3. Devil's Pulpit
The Devil's Pulpit is a steep gorge separated by sandstone with a picturesque river flowing through it below. According to folklore, its name was given to a peculiar mushroom-shaped rock that rests nearby and it is said to be the location where forces of evil, including the devil, visited.
Photo: theasis via Getty Images Signature
4. Cairngorms
The Cairngorms are a mountain range located in the eastern Highlands of Scotland, they are also associated with the mountain Cairn Gorm. The word 'cairn' is derived from the Scottish Gaelic 'carn' which describes a pile of stones. Here you can find the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd which is Britain's only free-ranging Reindeer herd.
Photo: Richard Paksi via Getty Images