From Perthshire to London, here are the UK's favourite woodland walks.

Best Autumn Walks: Here are the 10 most popular autumn walks in the UK according to TikTok - including two in Scotland

Britain is arguably at its most beautiful in the autumn – the leaves turning to orange and gold, creating spectacular views for those of us heading out-and-about.

By David Hepburn
5 minutes ago
Nature lovers are now busy looking for the perfect walk to enjoy crisp autumn days and colourful foliage – with interent searches for ‘autumnal UK walks’ soaring over the last couple of weeks.

With this in mind, Parkdean Resorts has revealed the top autumn walks in the UK according to social media platform TikTok. The study analysed TikTok data to see which destinations are the most hashtagged and viewed on the popular social media app to reveal the most aesthetic, and beautifully autumnal walking trails around the country.

Here are the results, including a couple of beautuful hikes in Scotland and a few ideas for those looking to travel further afield in the coming month.

1. Peak District

With an astonishing 131.8 million views on TikTok, the Peak District is the most popular destination in the UK. Spanning across five counties, there are endless walking trails… no wonder it has come out on top! Thors Cave is the perfect spot to take in the amazing views over the valley.

2. New Forest National Park

There is no doubting that New Forest National Park is the perfect autumnal walk location in Southern England. Receiving over 30.2 millions views on TikTok, see the autumnal hues of orange and red for yourself!

3. The Lake District

With over 29 million views on TikTok, The Lake District is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site offering the highest peaks and the deepest lakes in the UK. To take in the most stunning spots the Lake District has to offer, visit Cathedral Quarries and Skelwith Force - they are a must see!

4. Brecon Beacons National Park

Home to the most stunning landscapes, the Brecon Beacons is one of the best places to visit for a breathtaking autumnal walk. With its remote waterfalls and beautiful trails such as the Four Falls Walk, there is no surprise it has received over 18 million views on TikTok!

