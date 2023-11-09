They have been the subject of fear and superstition over the years, but bats are a valuable part of our ecosystem.
The only mammals capable of flights, bats are supreme hunters swooping and darting around the skies at dusk and in darkness in pursuit of insects.
Their prey includes many bugs considered pests, so it's never a bad thing to have a few bats in your garden.
Here are all the species that call Scotland home.
1. Soprano Pipistrelle
In Scotland the most common bat to see is the Soprano Pipistrelle. That's what you are probably seeing at dusk - as they dart around collecting bugs attracted to lights in gardens and parks.
2. Common Pipistrelle
Despite the name, the Common Pipistrelle is less widespread in Scotland that its Soprano cousin - although it is the bat you are most likely to spot in the far north and islands. It's tricky to tell apart from the Soprano, but the Common Pipistrelle has a slightly paler underside and a darker mask.
3. Nathusius' Pipistrelle
Originally a migratory bat species who would arrive in autumn and overwinter in Scotland, the Nathusius' Pipistrelle now lives in the country year-round. It shares the golden fur of the other Scottish pipistrelles but is significantly larger.
4. Brown Long-Eared Bat
The Brown Long-Eared Bat looks exactly as the name would suggest - with it's prominent lugs making them easy to identify. They are common in areas of Scotland where all three of their favourite things are located - namely woodland, moths, and a big empty building to roost in.