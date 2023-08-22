All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Lucy Letby found guilty of murdering seven babies, attempting to kill six others
Midges can make walks and camping in the Scottish Highlands a misery - but there are ways to avoid their irritating bite.Midges can make walks and camping in the Scottish Highlands a misery - but there are ways to avoid their irritating bite.
Midges can make walks and camping in the Scottish Highlands a misery - but there are ways to avoid their irritating bite.

Avoiding Midge Bites: These are the 9 best ways of avoiding becoming a snack for Scotland's most ferocious predator

Many an adventure has been ruined by a midge attack, but if you prepare in advance there are ways of avoiding swarms of the dreaded insect.
By David Hepburn
Published 21st Jul 2021, 11:04 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:51 BST

We’re lucky in Scotland to be home to some of Europe’s most maginficent animals – playful otters, cute red squirrels, elusive wildcats, regal red deer and majestic golden eagles.

Unfortunately it’s also home to an estimated 180,750 trillion Highland Midges, each one capable of giving a painful and itchy bite.

As if that isn’t bad enough, they tend to hunt in packs, with thousands descending from seemingly nowhere to feast on your skin.

If you are venturing to the Highlands this summer there is hope though – a range of clever tricks to avoid the troublesome insects, or at least stop them from biting you.

Here are the 9 best way to stop being eaten alive by midges...

It wasn't designed to repel midges but Avon's Skin So Soft dry oil spray has long been the secret ingredient used by everyone from anglers to ultra marathon runners to avoid being bitten. It's even been reported that it's an essential part of Royal Marines' kit when they are training in the Highlands.

1. Take the advice of the Royal Marines

It wasn't designed to repel midges but Avon's Skin So Soft dry oil spray has long been the secret ingredient used by everyone from anglers to ultra marathon runners to avoid being bitten. It's even been reported that it's an essential part of Royal Marines' kit when they are training in the Highlands. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
If you can't get rid of them completely there are a range of wearable nets to keep the winged menace at bay. For total protection there are body-length models to cover you from head to toe.

2. Net up

If you can't get rid of them completely there are a range of wearable nets to keep the winged menace at bay. For total protection there are body-length models to cover you from head to toe. Photo: Jon Savage

Photo Sales
There are a whole range of insect repellents out there, bust the scientists tell us that to have any chance of stopping the midges it should have one of three ingredients - DEET, IR3535, saltidin or citriodiol.

3. Repel the invader

There are a whole range of insect repellents out there, bust the scientists tell us that to have any chance of stopping the midges it should have one of three ingredients - DEET, IR3535, saltidin or citriodiol. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
WIth a wingspan of just 2-3mm, it only takes a wind speed of 6mph to force the midges into retreat. Try to find somewhere more exposed to camp or eat a picnic and the breeze could well blow your worries away.

4. Take the high ground

WIth a wingspan of just 2-3mm, it only takes a wind speed of 6mph to force the midges into retreat. Try to find somewhere more exposed to camp or eat a picnic and the breeze could well blow your worries away. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEurope