Many an adventure has been ruined by a midge attack, but if you prepare in advance there are ways of avoiding swarms of the dreaded insect.

We’re lucky in Scotland to be home to some of Europe’s most maginficent animals – playful otters, cute red squirrels, elusive wildcats, regal red deer and majestic golden eagles.

Unfortunately it’s also home to an estimated 180,750 trillion Highland Midges, each one capable of giving a painful and itchy bite.

As if that isn’t bad enough, they tend to hunt in packs, with thousands descending from seemingly nowhere to feast on your skin.

If you are venturing to the Highlands this summer there is hope though – a range of clever tricks to avoid the troublesome insects, or at least stop them from biting you.

Here are the 9 best way to stop being eaten alive by midges...

1 . Take the advice of the Royal Marines It wasn't designed to repel midges but Avon's Skin So Soft dry oil spray has long been the secret ingredient used by everyone from anglers to ultra marathon runners to avoid being bitten. It's even been reported that it's an essential part of Royal Marines' kit when they are training in the Highlands. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Net up If you can't get rid of them completely there are a range of wearable nets to keep the winged menace at bay. For total protection there are body-length models to cover you from head to toe. Photo: Jon Savage Photo Sales

3 . Repel the invader There are a whole range of insect repellents out there, bust the scientists tell us that to have any chance of stopping the midges it should have one of three ingredients - DEET, IR3535, saltidin or citriodiol. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Take the high ground WIth a wingspan of just 2-3mm, it only takes a wind speed of 6mph to force the midges into retreat. Try to find somewhere more exposed to camp or eat a picnic and the breeze could well blow your worries away. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales