Scotland has over 790 islands of varying sizes and populations, from Lewis and Harris (actually one island, despite the name) with its population of over 21,000 people, to tiny uninhabited rocks.
It can take alot of time and money to reach many of the more remote islands - with itineraries having to be carefully planned sometimes months in advance.
But there are plenty that are pretty easy to reach by hopping on a boat, spending a few hours exploring, and then heading back to the mainland.
If you are looking for an easy introduction to the Scottish islands, here are 10 to start with.
1. Cumbrae
The Isle of Cumbrae is probably the easiest Scottish island to reach from the Central Belt. It takes just 10 minutes to cross on the hourly ferry from Largs. Once there there's a path that means you can cycle or walk all the way around the island, stopping off in the town of Millport for a drink or snack. | Canva/Getty Images
2. May
Located at the edge of the Firth of Forth, the Isle of May is a true wildlife sanctuary, packed with character and stories from centuries past. In early summer, the island’s cliffs are alive with thousands of seabirds nesting side by side, and it’s a real treat to watch puffins popping in and out of their grassy burrows. The best time to see the bustling seabird colonies is June and July. The Isle of May can be reached by ferry, with sailings available from Anstruther in Fife, or from Dunbar and North Berwick in East Lothian. From Anstruther, you can choose between the May Princess or Osprey Rib, each offering a unique island experience. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Bute
It takes just over half an hour to get to the Isle of Bute on one of the regular ferries from Wemyss Bay - itself an easy hour train journey from Glasgow. The island is easy to walk, so there's no need to take the bus. Enjoy the town of Rothesay, with its famous Victorian Toilets, and visit the country house of Mount Stuart - the first home in Scotland to be lit by electricity. There are also plenty of beautiful walks and beaches to explore. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Skye
Technically one of the easiest island to get to in Scotland is Skye, as it is accessible by bridge so there's no need to rely on ferries. It's quite a distance to get to from most of Scotland's most populated areas though - it takes between four and five hours to get to the bridge from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee. Once you get to Skye there's enough to see and do to keep you busy for weeks - including Dunvegan Castle & Gardens, the Fairy Pools, Fairy Glen, Portree (pictured) and the Talisker Distillery. | Canva/Getty Images