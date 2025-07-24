4 . Skye

Technically one of the easiest island to get to in Scotland is Skye, as it is accessible by bridge so there's no need to rely on ferries. It's quite a distance to get to from most of Scotland's most populated areas though - it takes between four and five hours to get to the bridge from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee. Once you get to Skye there's enough to see and do to keep you busy for weeks - including Dunvegan Castle & Gardens, the Fairy Pools, Fairy Glen, Portree (pictured) and the Talisker Distillery. | Canva/Getty Images