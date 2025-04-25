12 of the best bluebell woods in Scotland to visit this spring - including ‘magical’ fairy glen

Mid-spring means the start of bluebell season in Scotland, and there are plenty of lovely walks in which to enjoy these seasonal beauties.

This delicate bluebell flower creates a colourful blanket from April, with the season reaching its peak in May.

Around half of all the world’s bluebells are found in the UK, and our native species is protected. This means that walkers are urged to take care when passing through a crop of the flowers, especially within woodland as these blooms will have been there for a long time.

The Woodland Trust has a campaign to record the UK’s bluebells in the Big Bluebell Watch, and anyone can get involved.

As we’re heading for nicer weather, we’ve listed our favourite woods and walks in Scotland to see bluebells.

1 . Kinclaven Bluebell Wood, Perthshire As the name suggests, this woodland is an ideal place to spot some bluebells this spring. It is also one of the largest oak woodlands in Scotland, and was previously known as Ballathie Bluebell Wood.

2 . Glen Finglas (Brig 'o' Turk) Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park Glen Finglas is the Woodland Trust's largest site and an ideal location for a family day out thanks to its range of wildlife, including red deer and golden eagles. There's also stunning scenery thanks to the rolling hills, lochs, heaths, hidden glens and, of course, bluebell meadows.

3 . Fairy Glen, Rosemarkie, Highlands Legend has it that this Highland glen - which is also home to two beautiful waterfalls - was once the scene of a well-dressing ceremony, where children from the village decorated a pool, next to a spring, with flowers to ensure that the fairies kept the water supply clean. Nowadays the glen is a magical destination for young fairie hunters as well as bluebell enthusiasts.

4 . Urquhart Bay, Loch Ness, Highlands On the banks of Loch Ness, Urquhart Bay is one of the best examples of surviving ancient wet woodland in Europe. Visitors can see bluebells and the different tree species, which include alder, ash, bird cherry and white willow from the footpaths that form a rough figure of eight through the centre of the wood.