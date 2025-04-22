Scotland weather: Edinburgh to be hotter than Istanbul next week as spring sunshine returns

Temperatures are set to soar again across Scotland at the start of next week

Temperatures in Scotland are set to soar from the start of next week, with the temperature gauge inching towards 20C as sunny spring weather returns.

Edinburgh is set to bask in sunshine through until Thursday after an unsettled period of weather in the days leading up to the Easter weekend.

Colourful cherry blossom trees along Burnside in Dollar, Clackmannanshire. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

But the temperature will climb significantly early next week, according to the Met Office, hitting 18C in the Scottish capital on both Monday and Tuesday - higher than the maximum of 16C in Istanbul across the same days.

Glasgow will also record a maximum 18C to start next week, while Aberdeen will reach 17C on Monday, as the spring sunshine continues to deliver above average temperatures across the region.

The Met Office predict this period of settled weather is expected to continue well into next week, despite a brief dip in temperatures and the possibility of light rain on Friday.

Over the weekend, highs of 17C are forecast in Scotland.

The Met Office said in its forecast for Wednesday: “A bright morning with sunny spells but scattered showers are expected to develop for the afternoon. Feeling quite warm in the sunshine, with mainly light easterly winds. Maximum temperature 16C.”

Thursday is expected to bring “sunny spells and a few showers”.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecaster said: “[Expect] cloud and occasionally heavy rain spreading east Friday morning, with freshening south-easterly winds. Rain clears to showers early Saturday, with winds turning south westerly with sunny intervals.”

BBC Weather has issued a similar forecast, highlighting Monday and Tuesday as the warmest days of the week, with temperatures potentially peaking at 17C.