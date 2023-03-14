With soaring energy bills and food prices continuing to rise, Scots are going to have their finances stretched even further when they receive their council tax bills towards the end of March.

In 2021 it was announced by Finance Secretary (and prospective First Minister) Kate Forbes that the SNP’s freeze on council tax rises – enforced since 2007 – would be coming to an end.

It gave the green light to cash-strapped local authorities to raise more money from residents to plug holes in their ever-diminishing budgets.

This year will see substantial rises across Scotland, adding further to the misery of the cost of living crisis.

Most councils have agreed on a rise of around 5 per cent, including both Edinburgh and Glasgow, with others opting for increases of between 3.9 per cent and 10 per cent.

It means bigger bills for those across all the council tax bands – with the average Scot paying Band D rates.

So, here are the 10 most expensive areas to live in when it comes to a Band D council tax bill (actual bills will be higher as they will include water and sewerage charges) and how much you’ll be paying.

1 . Midlothian If you live in the pretty village of Roslin (pictured) - or anywhere else in Midlothian - you're paying the highest council tax in Scotland. The Band D rate is now £1,514.73, up 5 per cent from last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Glasgow City With a bill of £1,499 for a Band D property, Glasgow City has the second highest council tax this year in Scotland. It's rising by 5 per cent this year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Aberdeen City In third place, with a 5 per cent rise to a Band D bill of £1,489.55, is Aberdeen City. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . East Ayrshire Those who call East Ayrshire towns like Kilmarnock (pictured) home will see a Band D council tax bill rise of 5 per cent to £1,487.44. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales