Council Tax Rises 2023: Here are the 11 biggest council tax hikes across Scotland - from East Lothian to the Orkney Islands

With soaring energy bills and food prices continuing to rise, Scots are going to have their finances stretched even further when they recieve their council tax bills towards the end of March.

By David Hepburn
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 4:11pm

In 2021 it was announced by Finance Secretary (and prospective First Minister) Kate Forbes that the SNP’s freeze on council tax rises – enforced since 2007 – would be coming to an end.

It gave the green light to cash-strapped local authorities to raise more money from residents to plug holes in their ever-diminishing budgets.

This year will see substantial rises across Scotland, adding further to the misery of the cost of living crisis.

Most councils have agreed on a rise of around 5 per cent, including both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

But some have gone for bigger increases – up to 10 per cent. Here are the areas with the 11 biggest council tax rises.

Islanders living in Orkney are facing up to the biggest council tax rise in Scotland this year - a wallet-busting 10 per cent hike.

1. Orkney

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Residents of East Lothian are facing a 7 per cent council tax hike. The council area includes the town of Musselburgh (pictured).

2. East Lothian

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

People living in and around Falkirk will see council tax bills increase by a hefty 7 per cent.

3. Falkirk

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Residents of historic Stirling will also see a council tax increase of 7 per cent.

4. Stirling

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

