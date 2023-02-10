The annual roundup of wealth has found that the majority of Britain’s richest musicians have enjoyed a fairly profitable year.

Published every year, the special Rich List edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people in Britain.

There were a record 177 billionaires in the UK in 2022, up six from 2021. The combined wealth of the UK billionaires is £653.122 billion, up £55.853 billion – 9.4 per cent – on the total wealth of the billionaires in the 2021 Rich List. Overall, the richest 250 in the UK this year are worth £710.723 billion, compared to £658.089 billion in 2021, an 8 per cent rise on 2021.

And music has continued to be a profitable business in the latter stages of the pandemic, with only one of the top 13 musicians seeing their fortune shrink.

The rest have seen their net worth soar by as much as £100 million over the last 12 months, with two maintaining their wealth.

Here are the 13 tunesmiths who have been most successful in turning musical notes into banknotes.

See the list in full in the Sunday Times.

1 . Paul McCartney Not many people will be surprised to see Paul McCartney top the list. The former Beatle continues to enjoy a successful and profitable solo career with a total fortune of £865m - up £45m from last year.

2 . U2 One of the biggest touring bands in the world, U2 - comprising The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono and Adam Clayton - have a combined fortune of £625 million. That's a small increase of £5 million compared to last year.

3 . Lord Lloyd-Webber The pandemic has been a tough time for live theatre and so it has proved for Lord Lloyd Webber. The writer of such smash hit musicals as Cats and The Phantom of the Opera has seen his wealth shrink by £30 million to a mere £495 million.

4 . Sir Elton John Sir Elton John has notoriously expensive tastes - but he can afford to with his fortune increasing by £20 million in the last year. The Rocketman singer is now worth £395 million.