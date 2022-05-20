The 68-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people in Britain in its 34th annual edition.

There are a record 177 billionaires in the UK this year, up six from 2021. The combined wealth of the UK billionaires is £653.122 billion, up £55.853 billion – 9.4 per cent – on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List. Overall, the richest 250 in the UK this year are worth £710.723 billion, compared to £658.089 billion in 2021, an 8 per cent rise on last year.

There are 10 billionaires at the head of the 2022 Scottish Rich List with a combined wealth of £23.054 billion. More than a quarter of this is in the hands of number one on the list.

Some faces from previous lists have slipped from the top ten, including Monaco-based Jim McColl, 70, head of Clyde Blowers, the East Kilbride engineering operation, now worth £996 million, down £4 million after a fall in the value of investments, who has lost his Rich List billionaire status.

Ranked 12 in Scotland, worth £850 million, is Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who has added £30 million to her personal fortune since 2021.

"Scotland's richest people have fared less well than those elsewhere in the UK, with half of this year's 10 Scottish billionaires seeing their fortunes fall over the past year,” said Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List. “The combined wealth of the country’s 10 billionaires is still up, at nearly 2& on 2021.

“As the economy continues to work through the damage wrought by the pandemic, surging inflation, and the disruption to markets caused by the war in Ukraine are now making the business environment difficult."

1. Anders Holch Povlsen Anders Holch Povlsen, 49, heads the 2022 Sunday Times Scottish Rich List with a personal fortune of £6.5 billion, up £500 million on last year. He is now Scotland's largest landowner with more than 220,000 acres. Holch Povlsen is owner of the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller and holds a stake of around 25% in the British online fashion retailer Asos.

2. Glenn Gordon and family Glenn Gordon and family, who made their money in spirits with William Grant & Sons, are worth £3.395 billion, down £200 million from last year.

3. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and John Shaw and family Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and John Shaw and family are worth £2.496 billion, having made their fortune in pharmaceuticals with their company, Biocon. This is down by £446 million.

4. Sir Ian Wood and family Sir Ian Wood and family's estate has not changed in value since last year, leaving them with £1.819 billion made from oil services and fishing.