Massive supply of original recipe Irn Bru found at Pavilion Theatre

A massive stash of the ‘original recipe’ Irn Bru has been found at the Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow as staff returned following a devastating fire which affected the venue.

The supply of hundreds of bottles and cans of Scotland’s ‘other national drink’ feature the old recipe of Irn Bru, before its sugar content was significantly reduced to avoid the Government’s ‘sugar tax’ on fizzy drinks.

The Pavilion Theatre has been closed since March after it was significantly damaged in a fire in Sauchiehall Street which started in the Victoria’s nightclub.

Staff at the theatre have been working to reopen the building, and made the discovery after entering their stockroom, sharing the results of their find on social media.

They even posted a close up picture of one of the cans to confirm it had the original (much higher) sugar content.

The theatre was quickly inundated with requests from Facebook and Twitter users for a taste of the elusive original recipe Irn Bru, with some even suggesting that the stock could be sold off at an inflated price to pay for repairs to the Pavilion.

One wrote: “First show will be a sell out on this promise!!! Even if it was someone’s grannie knitting for two hours, on that promise it would sell out!”