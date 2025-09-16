Jo Malone to open new store in Scotland - with free gift for customers

The popular fragrance brand is opening a new Scottish store this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Malone London will open a new shop in Scotland, and to celebrate, will be offering customers a complimentary gift.

Shoppers at Silverburn will be able to visit the shop from 10 October, for home fragrance, perfume and accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice president and general manager of Jo Malone, Lizzie Brady said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Jo Malone London store in Glasgow at Silverburn.

“As one of Scotland’s leading retail destinations, Silverburn offers the perfect setting for Jo Malone London with its vibrant mix of contemporary style and timeless sophistication. Silverburn’s lively energy and position at the heart of Glasgow make it a natural home for the British craftsmanship and refined elegance that Jo Malone London represents.

“We believe this exciting new location, in the midst of Glasgow’s thriving shopping scene, will provide the ideal backdrop to welcome customers into the world of Jo Malone London.”

Getty Images

Jo Malone, which was started by former owner Jo Malone in 1990 (who now owns and runs Jo Loves fragrances and newly launched Jo vodka), is known for their quintessentially floral and fruity scents , such as Blackberry and Bay, Lime Basil and Mandarin and Pomegranate Noir - each of which can be layered with another (Red Roses and Pomegranate Noir, for example).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each fragrance is developed in collaboration with the distinguished master perfumers, using only the finest ingredients. The collections span colognes, bath oils, home accessories, seasonal scents and limited editions.

Shoppers can benefit from the in-store stylists who provide expert advice on a new signature scent or gifts with each purchase wrapped and placed in the brand’s signature cream and black box.

To celebrate the store opening, selected customers will be welcomed with a complimentary gift.