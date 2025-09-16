Jo Malone to open new store in Scotland - with free gift for customers

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Comment
Published 16th Sep 2025, 18:05 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 18:05 BST
The popular fragrance brand is opening a new Scottish store this autumn.

Jo Malone London will open a new shop in Scotland, and to celebrate, will be offering customers a complimentary gift.

Shoppers at Silverburn will be able to visit the shop from 10 October, for home fragrance, perfume and accessories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vice president and general manager of Jo Malone, Lizzie Brady said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Jo Malone London store in Glasgow at Silverburn.

Sign up to our Top Buys newsletter here

“As one of Scotland’s leading retail destinations, Silverburn offers the perfect setting for Jo Malone London with its vibrant mix of contemporary style and timeless sophistication. Silverburn’s lively energy and position at the heart of Glasgow make it a natural home for the British craftsmanship and refined elegance that Jo Malone London represents.

“We believe this exciting new location, in the midst of Glasgow’s thriving shopping scene, will provide the ideal backdrop to welcome customers into the world of Jo Malone London.”

placeholder image
Getty Images

Jo Malone, which was started by former owner Jo Malone in 1990 (who now owns and runs Jo Loves fragrances and newly launched Jo vodka), is known for their quintessentially floral and fruity scents, such as Blackberry and Bay, Lime Basil and Mandarin and Pomegranate Noir - each of which can be layered with another (Red Roses and Pomegranate Noir, for example).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each fragrance is developed in collaboration with the distinguished master perfumers, using only the finest ingredients. The collections span colognes, bath oils, home accessories, seasonal scents and limited editions.

Shoppers can benefit from the in-store stylists who provide expert advice on a new signature scent or gifts with each purchase wrapped and placed in the brand’s signature cream and black box.

To celebrate the store opening, selected customers will be welcomed with a complimentary gift.

Visit the new Jo Malone London store at: Silverburn, Barrhead Road, Glasgow G53 6AG from 10 October.

Related topics:ScotlandPerfumeGlasgowNewsletter
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice