Inside the idyllic Scottish estate that's welcoming guests to a dinner they won't forget

To celebrate the completion of Penicuik House’s two-year restoration, the venue will soon be launching Arcadia at Penicuik House.

This is a series of one-off experiences, which are named after the utopian vision for the original estate, owned by the Clerk family. They are kicking these off on Saturday September 20, with a six-course dinner cooked by chef William Hamer of Wild Kabn Kitchen.

Hamer usually operates in a greenhouse that’s part of Ardkinglas House in Cairndow, but is bringing his brand of elemental open-fire cooking and sustainable ingredients to this destination, which is just 10 miles from Edinburgh.

Although the menu is still under wraps, his previous dishes have included langoustines a la plancha with wild garlic, Corra Linn and hazelnuts, or wild venison with chapa potatoes, wild rocket and aioli, as well as cast iron baked rhubarb with burnt meringue and olive oil.

The tickets for the event include two welcome drinks and the dinner paired with wine. After the meal, guests can relax in the garden by the open fire, before heading home. The package is £710 for two sharing a room, and that includes a one-off opportunity to stay in a junior suite, super king double or master suite, at Penicuik House, which has been beautifully designed, as part of the estate’s long term regeneration plans. It’ll be operating as a hotel for these special events only.

The day after the Arcadia event, there will be a relaxed breakfast featuring local and seasonal produce, and for the adventurous, there’s also the option of a pre-breakfast wild swim. Guests can also extend their stay with a special overnight rate of £430 on Friday September 19, the night before the dinner, which will offer them time to explore the wider estate, including forest walks and trail running.

Outside of these one-off events, from August 2025 and just in time for romantic mid-summer weddings, this Palladian-style 18th century building, will only be available for exclusive use. That will cost £5400 per night on a bed and breakfast basis, across 16 double rooms to fit 32 guests, or more if you also let out their cottages.

However, if you’re not planning any nuptials, and miss this Arcadia event, there will be other pop-ups and supper clubs later in the year, with details to be confirmed.

If you’d like to stay on the estate, without renting the whole house, their five individually designed cottages - Stable Park, Clermount, Eskfield, Eastlin and Westlin - are already available to rent, with prices starting from £220 per night for the properties that sleep two (all of them except Stable Park), and £500 for the four-bedroom cottage for eight people.

They’re a taster of what the soon-to-be-unveiled Penicuik House will look like when it’s finished, as they also feature gorgeous interiors. These have been created by Edinburgh interior design studio Fantoush. Each cottage also boasts its own wood-fired cedar hot tub, a Green Egg barbecue and other perks, including the finest ‘Pentland tap water’.