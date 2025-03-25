I went to this Edinburgh spa after dark and I've never slept better

Matthew Shaw

I waited until all my rushing around was over

I don’t think I’ve ever had a spa treatment after 5pm.

However, it makes total sense to go in the evening.

You’re already in the winding down zone, then you can just head straight to bed afterwards, rather than having to face the world with a slick face and oily hair. If only I’d know sooner that Edinburgh’s One Spa at the Sheraton is now open until 10pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Thanks to the later slot, by the time I got along to make my 7:30pm appointment for their classic 80 minute ESPA Back, Face and Scalp Treatment, my out-of-office was well and truly engaged. I’d eaten my tea, and there was nothing taxing left to do.

Before heading down to the lower level treatment rooms, I used this destination’s Escape at One spa facilities. I bubbled in the rooftop Hydropool while dusk hit and birdsong echoed around the square. I also managed six minutes in the sauna, a quick broil in the nostril-botheringly hot steam room, and a whirl of the funky Caribbean shower, with its dancing streams.

Then I padded downstairs in my dressing gown and slippers and into the low lit relaxation rooms, with its self-help books, to meet my therapist Elizabeth.

Once I was into the cosy treatment room and face up, as instructed, with an instrumental version of the soporific Moon River playing gently in the background, she cleansed my skin, before analysing it with an ultraviolet light. Despite being a bit parched round my eyes, as indicated by blue-ish patches, otherwise, it wasn’t too shabby.

The next element is a back massage, so I flipped sunny-side-down and Elizabeth used flowing moves, as well as stretching, with arms lengthened overhead, relaxing medium pressure and the brand’s soothing rose geranium, frankincense and sandalwood-scented oil.

After around 30 minutes of this, I was on my back again, for the facial and scalp bit. I lost track of all the beautiful unguents that were rubbed onto my face, but I especially loved the smell of the Replenishing Treatment Oil, with patchouli and neroli. As I’d complained earlier about puffiness, Elizabeth used a gua-sha tool for lymphatic drainage, and plenty of manual massage too, with smoothing down the sides of my neck and along my jawline.

Then there’s a scalp massage, using ESPA’s Pink Scalp Mud. Usually, I’d forego this bit, but since it was late evening, I was happy to have luxurious gunk in my hair.

If only they had beds in the spa - well, they sort of do, though you have to move through into the five-stay Sheraton Grand for that - they could have tucked me straight in.

Late spa treatments are my new weakness. Definitely more effective than a mug of Horlicks.