I went to an Edinburgh spa to try their latest eccentric treatment and it's easily their best yet
I’ve probably tried all of Lush Spa’s fun and doolally treatments.
None have been forgettable, from bathing in green bubbles, as part of their Shrek collaboration, to the Alice in Wonderland-esque Synaesthesia massage.
Then there was their recent Scottish-Highlands-themed treatment, which was launched in conjunction with the opening of the Glasgow Buchanan Street flagship.
However, now they’ve launched something a little bit more vanilla - well, at first glance.
Rewilding is a 50-minute lifting facial, and you can try it at the Edinburgh or Glasgow spas.
I visited the one in the Capital, and headed downstairs to meet my therapist, Kris.
We start at the kitchen table, while he talks me through the products that will be used as part of the experience. These lotions all have a link to the process of rewilding, including a pale yellow massage bar featuring honey that’s sourced from those who are working to restore bee habitats. Another potion, Drop of Hope Soap, features Fukushima rapeseed oil, which Lush procures from farmers who are reclaiming the land after the nuclear disaster. Apparently, the bright yellow plant can suck up irradiated caesium from the soil, though the extracted oil doesn’t contain any of this.
My mind is so boggled, that I don’t hear the backstories for the other goodies, which include a cool jelly carageen mask, a wedge of lemon with some lotion on top, cult favourite Ultrabland Cleanser and a tiny bath bomb that releases chamomile and rose petals into a bowl of water.
Next, I’m in a treatment room, face-up, and I ring the bell when I’m settled and snug.
In common with Lush’s other treatments, this has a matching soundtrack. Performed by the brand’s in-house band, it features pretty folk songs about woodland and birds, including recordings of their tweets and a woodpecker drumming away on a tree.
A head band is slipped on, then Kris does a deep cleanse, before working into my face and neck using long stretching yogic moves, and firm massage.
This criss-crosses my skin, and he sculpts my cheeks and jowls, as if he’s Rodin and I’m a soggy lump of clay. There is a mask painted on with soft brushes, then it’s lifted off with warm towels, and the experience also incorporates a decolette rub and a dry scalp massage, so I don’t have to leave my morning appointment with greasy hair.
I would usually choose a body massage, over a facial, since I find it more relaxing.
Not in this case. I have been completely punted into the sleepy zone. It’s glorious, and my neck, scalenes and trap muscles, all feel about three inches longer.
Since the circulation really gets revved up, at the end, the cooling mask and light cream is applied and Kris fans my face, as the sound of a breeze plays on the music system.
Once I’ve been decanted into the relaxation area, I’m delivered a refreshing iced raspberry probiotic drink, to rewild and restore my gut. I’m glowing, inside and out.
Yep, as much as I loved my Shrek bath, this is my all time favourite.
Rewilding Facial, £125 for 50 minutes at Lush Spa in Edinburgh (115 Princes Street, 0131-225 4688) and Glasgow (98 Buchanan Street, 0141-243 2522), www.lush.com
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.