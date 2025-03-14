I tried Scotland's first assisted stretching studio - Hyrox hopefuls take note

Stretched

Scotland’s first assisted stretching studio opened at the end of 2024. But what is it and how can it help health and fitness? Rosalind Erskine went along to find out.

Having a really good stretch, usually in the morning after waking up, has various benefits including reducing stiffness in joints and boosting mood. Up until lockdown, I’d just stretch, yawn and drag myself out of bed but since spending more time at home, I’ve been doing daily, morning yoga which I’ve found has really helped joint pain and general mood. Because of this regular movement and stretching, I’ve found I can run for longer without pain. Having never really been into fitness in any great way, this shift in looking after myself coincides with many others also making changes. According to the Scottish Government in 2022, 65% of Scottish adults met the guidelines for moderate or vigorous physical activity (MVPA), with younger adults being more active than older adults.

Because of this trend in fitness and wellness, Scotland now has its first ever assisted stretching studio. Stretched, located on Woodlands Road in Glasgow’s west end, offers exactly what you’d expect - help holding and keeping stretches, which is great for mobility in general and recovery in those who are very active. It’s currently booming thanks to the overwhelming popularity of Hyrox, a strength and fitness race that combines running, weights and fitness movements.

Owner of Stretched, Craig McHugh, spoke to The Scotsman about opening the studio and how he’s brought the business idea from America. He said: “Assisted stretching is huge in America, there's a company there called Stretch Lab with hundreds of sites across the US, so assisted stretching in itself is nothing new. I'm a physiotherapist and I own physio clinics, where we've always done assisted stretching, but what would happen is, say you come in with a hamstring injury, we would treat you and then do a bit of PNF hamstring release, but I'd never really known of it to be this full 50 minute full body routine where you get stretched from your head to your toe, really, until I saw it in America.”

Mr McHugh described seeing the assisted stretching in America as a “light bulb moment” as it’s the missing link between physio and recovery. He said: “Stretching is the one area that people always say to me that they don't do enough of. When we discharge people from physio, we're always saying do pilates, mobility, yoga, and patients say yeah, yeah, yeah, knowing fine, well, they won't. This is that missing link for us between the physio, massage, and then recovery.”

As well as opening Stretched, Mr McHugh has also launched Stretch Academy, an accredited raining programme in stretching in Scotland, which means staff and others can learn these techniques without having to go to Stretch Lab in London - the only other assisted stretching business in the UK. Mr McHugh said: “ It is quite unique for us that if we bring any staff on, we know that they're all being trained to our standards. They're all going through our stretch academy and they all have to have some sort of background to begin with, in terms of how the body moves.”

When I went along to Stretched last month, I worked with Georgie, a professional ballet dancer and teacher. Not sure what to expect really, the studio is a minimal but welcoming space with large cushioned platforms on which the assisted stretching takes place.

My session began with a Kinotek assessment in the Functional Movement Lab. This motion analysis technology provides insight into a range of motion flexibility and mobility. I had to do three squats while moving my arms out in front of me, and could then see results for my knees, hips and balance, which helps the stretch therapist (my in case Georgie) target areas that might need to be loosened off or worked on.

The 50 minute stretch session was surprisingly relaxing in points, with a focus on breathing to allow deeper stretching. I was never in pain or uncomfortable and really appreciated the arm and neck stretches given how long and often I am sat at a computer and desk.

After the session I went for an infra-red sauna (not as boiling as a traditional sauna meaning you can stay in longer) followed by an ice bath which also helps aid recovery (and was enjoyable even if I only lasted a minute in it).

Stretched has opened just a few months after Holon on Great Western Road , and is becoming the go-to place for those training for Hyrox, which will be at the SECC in late March, as well as older people looking for help with mobility. It’s proof that a good stretch really is worth it.