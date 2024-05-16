Mental Health Awareness Week 2024: 11 simple things I've found helpful for anxiety and depression - Gaby Soutar
Contrary to popular belief, all of us have mental health. Having problems might make you feel like an outlier, but it’s not really the case. There are those that flounder, a lucky (but small) proportion that coast through their existence, and the remaining stoics are just very talented at pretending there’s absolutely nothing wrong. Life is tough, for everyone.
This week is the Mental Health Foundation’s Mental Health Awareness Week 2024 (May 13-19), with the annual theme of movement and its benefits.