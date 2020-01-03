Scotland enjoys ten Bank Holidays in 2020 – find out when they are here.

Two of Scotland’s Bank Holidays, New Year’s Day and January 2, have already passed.

The next Bank Holiday takes place on Good Friday, followed by two bank holidays in May. A summer Bank Holiday in August comes before the St Andrew’s Day celebration in November.

The year will end with three days off for Christmas.

Full list of 2020 Bank Holidays in Scotland

January 1, New Year’s Day

January 2, New Year Holiday

April 10, Good Friday

May 8, May Day

May 25, May Bank Holiday

August 3, August Bank Holiday

November 20, St Andrew’s Day

December 25, Christmas Day

December 26, Boxing Day

December 28, Boxing Day holiday.

Am I entitled to Bank Holidays off?

Not necessarily.

According to the government's official website bank or public holidays do not have to be given as paid leave.

An employer can instead choose to include bank holidays as part of a worker’s statutory annual leave.