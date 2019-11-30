Picture: Shutterstock

St Andrews Day 2019: 10 myths and traditions explained

It is known he was a strong and hardy figure who fished the waters off Galilee, but St Andrew is also considered a man of many myths who has inspired customs and traditions across Europe.

Many relate to matrimony while others are linked to his role as patron saint of fishermen. In Scotland, one custom suggests his flag could help keep witches out of the home. Here we take a look at some of the myths and legends surrounding our patron Saint - St Andrew.

Some believed the bones of the apostle were brought to Scotland several hundred years after his death with a new religious centre created at Kilrymont - which was then renamed named St Andrews.

1. The saint in St Andrews

The flag has its place in folklore also, with a one superstition recorded in Scotland and Northern England using the cross as a hex sign on fireplaces to prevent witches from flying down the chimney.

2. Saltire flag

Others believe he was named as patron saint of Scotland after Pictish King Oengus II led a victorious side against the Angles in East Lothian in 832 AD.

3. Pictish King

In Cyprus, tradition holds that St Andrew was able to cure blindness after finding a healing spring on the Karpas peninsula. He struck the water source with his staff after coming ashore when his boat ran aground.

4. Traditions in Cyprus

