3 Highland coastal properties on sale for price of two-bed flat in Edinburgh

There are homes with a sea view and then there are homes which look out on to a panoramic seascape forming a surround-sound and vision of water, sky and light.

Views from refurbished cottage at Tigh na Sith, Valasay on the Isle of Lewis.

Situated across a sheltered lagoon on the islet of Great Bernera, on the Isle of Lewis, is a delightful property in one of the UK’s most unspoilt areas, which would make for the perfect lifestyle move.

Tigh na Sith, house of peace in Gaelic, is a three-bedroomed home which is accessible only on foot across a small bridge.

As an added aid to total tranquillity, the house has its very own relaxation suite complete with indoor Endless pool and sauna.

The stand-alone property was built in 1910 and has been imaginatively extended by the current owners to provide very comfortable, contemporary accommodation including refurbished kitchen and bathroom.

Bonahaven in Colintravie, Aryll.

The property is surrounded by very pretty garden grounds and there is access to a large deck on the first floor with panoramic views of the Atlantic.

Nicky Archibald, regional sales consultant for Galbraith, said: “The Isle of Lewis, with its stunning beaches and rugged landscapes, continues to be a very popular visitor destination throughout the year.”

The location is close to beautiful sandy beaches and there are opportunities for bird watching, watersports, walking, mountain biking and spotting eagles, deer and otters.

Archibald says: “Tigh na Sith is ideal for those seeking a more relaxed pace of life and could be used as a holiday cottage or main residence.”

The Kyles of Bute is the name of the narrow sea channel that separates the Cowal peninsula from the Isle of Bute, and it is here, elevated above the shoreline, that Bonahaven, a late Edwardian villa, is situated. Built in 1911 by Thomas Hinshalwood, an enterprising paint manufacturer from Glasgow, the house is one of the “Seven Sisters” – seven holiday houses constructed to be rented out to the wealthy gentry of the time.

The waters of the kyles are world famous with sailors but the house offers the opportunity to live as close to the sea without a boat as it is possible to get.

Caroleanne Gallagher for Savills says: “Bonahaven combines a truly idyllic waterside location with all the charm and durability of a period property.

“The position is really exceptional and with a good bedroom-to-bathroom ratio and excellent living space.

“The property would make a fine permanent home, a weekend retreat for city dwellers or a good holiday rental prospect.”

The village of Colintraive, with shop, pub, church and village hall is in walking distance and Glasgow is an hour and a half away.

The Isles of the Sea is a delightful house situated on the Inner Hebridean island of Luing.

The property is only yards from the sea with far reaching views across the Sound of Luing to the Garvellachs, the island of Belnahua and Fladda lighthouse.

It has three good sized bedrooms, a sitting room and large dining kitchen. Recent improvements include a sunroom from which to enjoy the superb views.

Where is it: Tigh na Sith, Valasay, Isle of Lewis.

What is it: A refurbished and extended traditional cottage with three bedrooms and two reception rooms.

Good points: Its island location, with only pedestrian access means that you leave your car, and perhaps your worries, behind. The finish is high spec with a sauna and pool and the roof terrace views are truly magnificent.

Bad points: It is an island, off an island, so perhaps not the easiest place to get to for the weekend, but it would make for a good holiday let when not in use by the owner.

Price: Offers over £250,000.

Contact: Galbraith on 01463 224343.

Where is it: Bonahaven, Colintraive, Argyll.

What is it: A fine Edwardian house with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a conservatory.

Good points: Fabulous views of the Kyles of Bute, Bute itself, Loch Striven and the Ayrshire coast.

Bad points: There is a road between the house and the beach, but it is a quiet single track.

Price: Offers over £350,000.

Contact: Savills on 0141 222 5875.

Where is it: Isles of the Sea, Cullipool, Luing, Argyll.

What is it: A coastal property on the Isle of Luing with three bedrooms and two receptions rooms.

Good points: The views from both the house and the garden are to the Garvellachs, the Fladda lighthouse and the Isle of Mull.

Bad points: Secondary schooling is a ferry ride away.

Price: £215,000.

Contact: Galbraith on 01463 224343.