10 of Scotland's most remote properties on the market right now
If you fancy getting away from it all, then take a look at these remote homes.
From houses on the Isle of Tiree, to land for sale on Uig and a hotel on the market in Shetland, there's plenty of opportunity to escape city life.
1. Three bed house, Isle Of Jura
This three bed bungalow is for sale for offers over GBP180,000
2. Moorpark Dairy farm, Isle Of Lewis
This four bed farmhouse and farm is for sale with a guide price of GBP700,000
3. Land for sale, Uig, Isle of Lewis
This Croft Tenancy is on the market for offers over GBP45,000
4. Five bed house, Isle Of Tiree
This detached five bed house is on the market for a guide price of GBP415,000
