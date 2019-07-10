Picture: John Devlin

10 of Scotland's most remote properties on the market right now

If you fancy getting away from it all, then take a look at these remote homes.

From houses on the Isle of Tiree, to land for sale on Uig and a hotel on the market in Shetland, there's plenty of opportunity to escape city life.

This three bed bungalow is for sale for offers over GBP180,000

1. Three bed house, Isle Of Jura

This four bed farmhouse and farm is for sale with a guide price of GBP700,000

2. Moorpark Dairy farm, Isle Of Lewis

This Croft Tenancy is on the market for offers over GBP45,000

3. Land for sale, Uig, Isle of Lewis

This detached five bed house is on the market for a guide price of GBP415,000

4. Five bed house, Isle Of Tiree

