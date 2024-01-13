We're all rooting for Welsh Tidy Mouse, after seeing the video of it cleaning up its shed - Gaby Soutar

Gray small cute mouse with wooden background

I think most of us, to some extent, can identify with the hard-working mouse in Powys.

A video of it went viral this week, after it was filmed in retired postman Rodney Hollbrook's shed. He decided to capture its busy night-time perambulations after noticing that his odds and sods were moving about overnight.

It turned out to be the nocturnal activity of this furry creature, as he or she 'tidies up' the work bench.

There doesn't seem to be much incentive, since it's not building a nest. The timorous beastie appears to simply be making order out of its living space. In the short video, it can be seen heroically moving pegs, lids, a Phillips screwdriver, string and, at one point, what looks like a pencil, into a tray. Occasionally, it'll stare at the camera, as if praying that this will make it onto Springwatch.

I don't think mice are generally known for keeping things ship-shape. Quite the contrary.

The last time I met a shed-dwelling mouse, it was part of a nest, which had eaten my mum's garden parasol, and turned it into a lacey bed to befit Marie Antoinette. Eventually I had to stick it in the bin, and half a dozen mice came leaping out, abandoning their pea green boat. I feel a bit guilty about that.

Things could’ve been different. If we'd known they were so into tidying, we might’ve sorted something to distract them. We could've equipped them with tiny bottles of Mr Sheen to make the lawnmower squeaky clean. Forget AI replacing the workforce, what about mice?

Anyway, this newly famous rodent has since been dubbed Welsh Tidy Mouse, though it seems a shame that it can't get a proper name, like Rodney, Jeffrey or Carys. As well as giving him a boring title, there was an awful lot of anthropomorphism going on.

How cute, everyone thought, he's 'helping', as most then went on to reference cartoon character Ratatouille (a rat, not the same), while Generation Xers thought of children’s telly programme Bagpuss and his helpers, who were also good at domestic chores, with their chorus of ‘we will wash’ or ‘we will sew’.

Most people thought the mouse was very pleased to make itself so useful. I saw a different expression on its face. Exasperation. Hollbrook said that the mouse performs this routine 99 nights out of a 100. He's sick to the yellow front teeth of the futility of it all.

Somewhere, in mouse land, an equivalent video will have gone equally viral.

It will feature a grey-haired man, messing up a mouse's shed every day. They will call him Welsh Messy Human. He will not be considered cute.