The Waverley Park development in Shawlands, Glasgow.

Buyers can now reserve one of the 34 high-end apartments at the £10m development as hundreds are already registering interest in the sought-after new build in the heart of Shawlands.

A rooftop garden is the showpiece in a series of computer-generated images (CGIs) offering the public a first look inside.

The images showcase the 34-apartment Waverley Park’s shared areas – including a communal roof garden and exclusive penthouse floor.

The five-storey development is due to be completed next year.

The development is five minutes on foot from Queen’s Park as well as some of Glasgow’s best bars, cafes, restaurants and shops including Honeytrap Bakery, Strangebrew and Kilmurry & Co.

The new development also has its own private oasis in the unique rooftop terrace overlooking a bowling club against the Shawlands backdrop.

The rooftop garden is among a host of communal features at Waverley Park, including 100% allocated parking, lift access to all floors, communal areas realised by interior design experts and private balconies. Meanwhile, bright and sophisticated interiors feature contemporary German-designed kitchens and luxury bathrooms by Scope Bathrooms.

Jennifer Goldie, a senior sales manager at Savills, said: “We’ve seen huge amounts of interest already, which is unsurprising given the high quality of the properties, amenities and the location.

“Shawlands is now one of the most sought-after areas in Glasgow – and it’s easy to see why.”

Kelvin Properties, the developer behind the project, is responsible for some of Glasgow’s most talked-about developments, including the restoration of the former Broomhill Public School into an award-winning 68-apartment development at The Atrium.

Stephen Mckechnie, founder of Kelvin Properties, added: “It’s our aim to develop high quality properties on brownfield sites to help Glasgow keep and attract the very best talent.

“We’ve looked further afield to cities across the world to be inspired by the incredible developments in urban areas. We’re excited to watch as Waverley Park is built, and can’t wait for residents to move into these outstanding homes.”

For more information, or to register interest in Waverley Park Apartments, contact the Savills New Homes Team or visit waverleyparkapartments.co.uk.

