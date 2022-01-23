Unique lifestyle package for sale on stunning Highland peninsula, offering home, holiday cottage business and working croft

Occupying an elevated position providing stunning views, the property is approached over a sweeping driveway. The main house is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance porch with cloakroom, spacious reception hall, kitchen/dining room, pantry, utility room, generous sized sitting room, and a bedroom with en-suite wet room (currently used as a study), while the first floor features a principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms, and a family shower room.

The self-catering holiday cottages are beautifully presented with clever design allowing them to be linked together via the sun room. Rose Cottage has two bedrooms and Honeysuckle House has four, with each having living/dining areas and kitchen, as well as en-suite facilities.

Externally, the main house has a private garden, patio and barbecue area, as well as a fruit and vegetable garden and orchard, while the holiday homes each have adequate parking and their own private patio, barbecue area, and hot tub.

Bluebell Croft is an owner occupied working croft with approximately 6.5 acres of croft land which includes several fenced grazing fields, various storage sheds, wood shed, and a large barn with adjoining craft shop.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £800,000, more details can be found HERE.

