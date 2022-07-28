Two and three-bedroom homes released at Taylor Wimpey in Cambuslang

Taylor Wimpey has released two and three-bedroom properties in its latest phase of homes at Newton Gardens, pictured, in Cambuslang, east of Glasgow.

It forms part of a masterplan to deliver more than 2,000 homes and two primary schools, shops, local facilities and large areas of open space.

Three-bedroom homes available to reserve include the Baxter, an end-terrace house-type with allocated parking, from £232,000.

Newton Gardens would suit commuters who travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh, as the development is within easy access to Newton train station and the M74.

Audrey Ross, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, says: “We have introduced a new phase of two and three bedroom homes to our popular development in Cambuslang, which are just perfect for a range of buyers.

“Newton Gardens is a great choice whether you are looking to take that first step onto the property ladder, make a step up or plan to downsize. Our practical two and three bedroom homes make the most of every available space.

“If you would like to find out more information about the choice of new homes that are available to reserve now at Newton Gardens, our experienced team is on-hand to help you to make a stress-free move.”