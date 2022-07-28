New builds: Sandringham Gate opens for inspection

When complete, the development will comprise just 12 luxury homes set in spacious plots and offering generous five-bedroom accommodation.

The dozen will feature five Spence, five Mackintosh, and two Lorimer house types in a leafy location seven miles south of Glasgow.

The Spence house type at Plot 11 is priced at £1,137,995. Its formal lounge is accessed via double doors in a spacious hallway and covers more than 325sq ft of space.

The double height window ensure the Spence is filled with light. Image: Nick Callaghan

To the rear is an impressive open-plan kitchen and dining space, which boasts a double-height window to provide plenty of light.

The kitchen has been designed by Nolte and has a sleek handle-less finish and Quooker boiling taps. Neff appliances include an induction hob, oven, warming drawer and wine cooler.

There is an additional family room on this level and a separate utility room that leads to an integrated double garage.

The upstairs landing also benefits fromthe double-height window, and its master bedroom includes a generous-sized ensuite with bath and shower, and large dressing area.

The Spence's spacious lounge. Image: Nick Callaghan

Bedrooms two and three are also ensuite and the fifth, smaller bedroom, could serve as an office.

The Spence’s bathroom features sanitaryware by Laufen, Porcelanosa tiling and underfloor heating.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-released Mackintosh house type is set over three storeys with a garage, fitness room and shower on its ground floor.

On the first floor, a spacious lounge has a high ceiling and French doors which lead out to a balcony at the front of the property.

The Spence's open-plan kitchen and dining area

There is a family room on this floor which would make an ideal playroom for younger children, plus a dining room and a kitchen, leading to a sunroom to the rear.

On the Mackintosh’s third level, bedrooms one and two are ensuite and have dressing rooms.

Joanne Casey, director at Mactaggart & Mickel, says: “We have long-established ties with the Newton Mearns area, having been building homes here since the 1930s. This particular site has attracted a high degree of local interest since work started, and we are delighted to have already secured reservations on most of the initial release of homes.

The contemporary bathroom in the Spence house type. Image: Nick Callaghan

“This tastefully landscaped development really does deliver the ideal combination of urban amenities and ample green spaces, and we are looking forward to releasing more homes over the coming months.”

Sandringham Gate has excellent transport links to Glasgow city centre and the countryside, with easy access to the M77 and Whitecraigs railway station nearby.

Catchment schools include Mearns Castle High and Mearns Primary.

A number of shops are within a few minutes’ drive, including local independent stores and The Avenue Shopping Centre, with an Asda, Boots, and Marks & Spencer outlet.

To arrange a viewing time, visit www.macmic.co.uk