Front of property.

This striking 6-bedroom family home near Glasgow is a beautiful example of a sustainably redeveloped former chalet

Situated within Thorntonhall, a delightful suburb located on the boundary between Glasgow and South Lanarkshire, this stunning property displays an exceptional attention to detail with its modern finishes.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 3:58 pm

Transformed by award winning architects to create expansive open plan living accommodation, the property has a natural and practical flow and has a striking appearance with innovative design.

The ground floor living space comprises a magnificent drawing room with floor to ceiling high windows, dining room with fully glassed external wall, spectacular modern kitchen with large L-shaped central island, integral appliances and bi-folding doors to the garden, sitting room, utility room, laundry room, and shower room, while the upper level features a principal bedroom with dressing room and spacious en-suite, a further four bedrooms (two with en-suites), family bathroom, study/home office with Juliet balcony, and a cosy snug.

Externally, an in-and-out driveway includes access to a double garage with store room, while the extensively landscaped grounds feature a fully enclosed rear garden laid mostly to lawn with raised beds and mature hedges, and a spacious front courtyard.

On the market with Savills for offers over £895,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Thornton Road, Thorntonhall

Front door.

Photo: Savills

2. Thornton Road, Thorntonhall

Drawing room.

Photo: Savills

3. Thornton Road, Thorntonhall

The luxury German kitchen boasts a full range of integral Siemens appliances including combination microwave oven, conventional fan oven and grill, gas hob, integral multi-function coffee machine and two dishwashers.

Photo: Savills

4. Thornton Road, Thorntonhall

The large L-shaped central island with Silestone work surface has discrete electric sockets and acts as the central hub to the home, while the part-vaulted ceiling and sky lights ensure maximum natural light.

Photo: Savills

