This striking 6-bedroom family home near Glasgow is a beautiful example of a sustainably redeveloped former chalet

Transformed by award winning architects to create expansive open plan living accommodation, the property has a natural and practical flow and has a striking appearance with innovative design.

The ground floor living space comprises a magnificent drawing room with floor to ceiling high windows, dining room with fully glassed external wall, spectacular modern kitchen with large L-shaped central island, integral appliances and bi-folding doors to the garden, sitting room, utility room, laundry room, and shower room, while the upper level features a principal bedroom with dressing room and spacious en-suite, a further four bedrooms (two with en-suites), family bathroom, study/home office with Juliet balcony, and a cosy snug.

Externally, an in-and-out driveway includes access to a double garage with store room, while the extensively landscaped grounds feature a fully enclosed rear garden laid mostly to lawn with raised beds and mature hedges, and a spacious front courtyard.

On the market with Savills for offers over £895,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Thornton Road, Thorntonhall Front door. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Thornton Road, Thorntonhall Drawing room. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Thornton Road, Thorntonhall The luxury German kitchen boasts a full range of integral Siemens appliances including combination microwave oven, conventional fan oven and grill, gas hob, integral multi-function coffee machine and two dishwashers. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Thornton Road, Thorntonhall The large L-shaped central island with Silestone work surface has discrete electric sockets and acts as the central hub to the home, while the part-vaulted ceiling and sky lights ensure maximum natural light. Photo: Savills Photo Sales