Spectacular views from this Highland home on the shores of Loch Duich
Dunan Cottage is a stunning Highland home on the western shores of Loch Duich, opposite Eilean Donan with spectacular glass wall in the open plan living room, kitchen and dining room incorporating the stunning landscape into the house and giving uninterrupted views up the loch to the Five Sisters of Kintail
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 12:46 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 12:49 pm
A unique contemporary home offering 3 Reception rooms and 2 Bedrooms.
Fabulous open plan layout of innovative design with use of high quality materials and fittings throughout.
Exceptional thermal efficiency with extensive use of glass, maximising solar gain.
Unrivalled lochside setting with views to the Five Sisters of Kintail.
