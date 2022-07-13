Expensive property prices are nothing new for the university town – The Scores was named Scotland’s fifth most expensive street last year, with the average house costing an average of £1,280,000.

But asking for offers over £1,750,000 for a two bedroom flat is still likely to cause eyebrows to be raised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not your average two-bed tenement though, with the near-2,000 square foot duplex in a C-listed Victorian building boasting two large receptions rooms, two bathrooms, a study which caould be made into a thrid bedroom, a small private garden, and even a wine cellar.

The main selling point is its location though, sitting right on the 18th hole of the famous Old Couse which is hosting the 150th Open Championship this week.

Views take in the famous Swilken Bridge and the 18th green where the winning putt will be holed on Sunday evening.

The ground and garden level apartment at 8a Jamieson House is being marketed by Thorntons.

The property is accessed either by its own front gate and a main door leading to the family/dining room, or from a set of stairs via a secure communal entrance, where a traditionally tiled shared vestibule takes you to the apartment's ground-floor front door.

The flat has views over arguably the most famous hole in world golf.

Inside there’s a hallway with built-in storage and the soaring high ceilings and cornicing that is evident throughout the property.

A luxurious living room has a large bay window with working shutters and a striking period fireplace, while the adjoining study also overlook the golf course.

There’s also a large principal bedroom – with more great views over the golf course – and a shower room.

Downstairs, there’s another hallway with built-in storage, that leads to the second reception room – perfect for an open plan dining and living room – along with a double bedroom, a family bathroom, and a wine cellar.

The front door of the flat is on a road that runs right next to the St Andrews Old Course.

The kitchen is also on the lower level and is fitted with classic wall and base cabinets, rustic terracotta floor tiles, and colourful splashback tiling, with integrated appliances comprising a double oven/single oven and grill, a gas hob, an extractor hood a dishwasher, a fridge, and a washing machine.

More information on the property is available here.

Read more: