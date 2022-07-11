What channel is The Open on? TV details for 150th event at St Andrews

The 150th Open takes place at St Andrews this week.

The world’s best golfers will be looking to land one of the most coveted prizes in north-east Fife, and there are numerous ways to watch the event if you are not making the trip to the Old Course.

What channel is The Open on in the UK?

The event will be shown live around the world by the R&A’s various broadcast partners, with more than 12 hours of daily live coverage in some territories.

There are numerous ways to watch The Open online and on TV.

The event will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports, with a highlights package on BBC.

How do I watch online?

THEOPEN.COM will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament, starting with a new ‘Live at the Range’ show that will be broadcast throughout the week of the championship and provide a unique insight into players’ preparations.

Fans will be able to watch the Celebration of Champions live on Monday 11 July, a four-hole challenge featuring The Open’s Champion Golfers, women’s major champions, male and female amateur champions, and golfers with disability champions.

When The 150th Open begins on Thursday 15th July, the leaderboard page will provide live scoring, data and player highlights

What is The Open app?

This will provide a good best way to keep up with all of the action from St Andrews via your smartphone.

What about the Open podcasts?

This feature is back for The 150th Open! From Wednesday to Sunday, the R&A will be releasing an episode each day from the Championship, looking ahead and reviewing the day's play. You will be able to listen via TheOpen.com/podcasts, on Apple, Spotify or your other preferred podcast platform, or via The Open App.

Is The Open on radio?

If you are out and about during Open week, you will still be able to follow the Championship throughout each day, and night.

A revamped radio player and dedicated page on TheOpen.com/radio will enable you to listen to The Open Radio live and on demand.

Featuring some of golf's finest broadcasters, The Open Radio will bring you live commentary of all the action from St Andrews.