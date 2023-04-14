All Sections
Scottish Property: Take a tour of the stunning former shooting lodge with Cairngorms views on the market for a cool £1.2million

Glenlivet House has everything you need to feel like a Highland laird.

By David Hepburn
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST

Set in the heart of the famous Glenlivet Estate, just nine miles from the Moray village of Tomintoul, Glenlivet House has 13 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and two dressing rooms.

The two storey building is currently used as a family home and also boasts a reception hall with feature fireplace, a drawing room, a dining room, a sitting room, an enormous split-level dining kitchen complete with an Aga, and a billiard room featuring a bar.

Dating from the late 19th century, it was originally one of the shooting lodges on the historic 40,000 acre Glenlivet Estate and has previously been used as a country house hotel.

But that’s just the start, as your money will also buy you another two properties in the ground of the main house.The Coach House is a traditional building which was converted into a home around 20 years ago. Currently used as a holiday rental cottage, it has a dining hall, kitchen with Aga, a utility room, a large workshop a sitting room with open fire, a shower room, three bathroom and six bedrooms.

Meanwhile the Stag Shed is a cosy bunkhouse for up to three people with a shower, kitchenette and double glazing.

The houses stand in around seven acres of land, which include extensive gardens, a stable block, a double garage with inspection pit and a log store.

Here’s a look at what the owners are looking for offers over £1.2 million for. For more details visit Savills.

The house is nestled in seven acres of land with lawns, herbaceous borders, mature trees and shrubs.

1. Breathing space

The house is nestled in seven acres of land with lawns, herbaceous borders, mature trees and shrubs. Photo: Savills

One of four spacious public rooms on the ground floor of the house.

2. Creature comforts

One of four spacious public rooms on the ground floor of the house. Photo: Savills

The split level dining kitchen is the warm heart of the home, with access to a prepping kitchen, boot/utility room and home office.

3. Light and airy space

The split level dining kitchen is the warm heart of the home, with access to a prepping kitchen, boot/utility room and home office. Photo: Savills

The kitchen itself was only recently installed and includes an Aga, various integrated appliances, and a central island with a granite worktop.

4. All mod cons

The kitchen itself was only recently installed and includes an Aga, various integrated appliances, and a central island with a granite worktop. Photo: Savills

