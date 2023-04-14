Scottish Property: Take a tour of the stunning former shooting lodge with Cairngorms views on the market for a cool £1.2million
Glenlivet House has everything you need to feel like a Highland laird.
Set in the heart of the famous Glenlivet Estate, just nine miles from the Moray village of Tomintoul, Glenlivet House has 13 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and two dressing rooms.
The two storey building is currently used as a family home and also boasts a reception hall with feature fireplace, a drawing room, a dining room, a sitting room, an enormous split-level dining kitchen complete with an Aga, and a billiard room featuring a bar.
Dating from the late 19th century, it was originally one of the shooting lodges on the historic 40,000 acre Glenlivet Estate and has previously been used as a country house hotel.
But that’s just the start, as your money will also buy you another two properties in the ground of the main house.The Coach House is a traditional building which was converted into a home around 20 years ago. Currently used as a holiday rental cottage, it has a dining hall, kitchen with Aga, a utility room, a large workshop a sitting room with open fire, a shower room, three bathroom and six bedrooms.
Meanwhile the Stag Shed is a cosy bunkhouse for up to three people with a shower, kitchenette and double glazing.
The houses stand in around seven acres of land, which include extensive gardens, a stable block, a double garage with inspection pit and a log store.
Here’s a look at what the owners are looking for offers over £1.2 million for. For more details visit Savills.