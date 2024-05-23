A new report has revealed the places on Scotland’s dramatic coastline where property prices are rising fastest.

The Bank of Scotland Coastal Homes Review tracks house price movements in coastal locations across Britain and this year has seen St Andrews crowned as the priciest spot north of the border - while Rothsay was the cheapest.

Those looking to purchase a home by the sea in Scotland will find that, on average, properties cost £184,224, up 1 per cent during 2023 and outperforming the average across Britain which saw a decline (-4 per cent).

When looking over the last decade, the cost of Scottish coastal homes rose by almost a third (+31 per cent) on average between 2013 and 2023.

Properties in Cockenzie (+72 per cent) and Anstruther (+70 per cent) have seen the biggest gains in the last decade.

Graham Blair, Mortgages Director, Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s stunning coastline and breathtaking scenery make it a wonderful place for many to call home. For buyers looking to live by the sea, Scotland offers real value in comparison to coastal areas in other parts of Britain.

“In fact, for those who are keen for a peaceful and tranquil life and a more remote way of living, Rothesay on the Isle of Bute is the most affordable place to live by the sea in all of Britain. Coastal properties here are £100,000 on average.

“At the other end of the scale, St Andrews is now the most expensive coastal location in Scotland. Well-known for its famous golf courses and home to the nation’s oldest university, average property prices in the area are now more than £423,000. Scenic North Berwick isn’t far behind with properties there fetching a similar price tag.”

Here are the 10 locations by the sea which saw property prices rise the most between 2022 and 2023.

1 . Invergordon Topping the list is Invergordon. Property prices in the Highland town have increased from £114,962 to £154,293 in the last year - up 34 per cent.

2 . Burntisland Burntisland has also seen prices soar. In 2022 the average cost of a home in the Fife town was £175,222. A year later it was £207,525 - an increase of 18 per cent.

3 . Helensburgh In Argyll and Bute, the town of Helensburgh has seen average property prices rise from £219,574 in 2022 to £254,261 in 2023. That's an increase of 16 per cent.

4 . Wick In the far noth of Scotland, the Caithness town of Wick has seen average property prices rise from £124,857 to £137,424 - a 10 per cent increase.