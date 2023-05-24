All Sections
Snowdrop House has a striking box-like design.

Scottish Home of the Year North East & Northern Isles Finalist 2023: Tour the modern Aberdeenshire house that has reached the final of the BBC property show

The BBC’s hunt for Scotland’s most perfect homes is back for 2023, and the second of the finalists has been unveiled.
By David Hepburn
Published 24th May 2023, 15:08 BST

Interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale are currently touring and scoring flats and houses across the county in a series of weekly programmes on BBC1 every Monday at 8.30pm.

The second show of the series saw them cast their expert eyes over properties in the North East of Scotland and the Northern Isles.

The winner was is Snowdrop House, a contemporary new build just outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire – which will now go through to the grand final.

This modernist building in the middle of the countryside is home to property developer Ross. Split over two floors, Snowdrop House has a box-like design with multiple views to the surrounding location.

It beat two other contenders – a Victorian renovation in the village of Old Meldrum and a self-build property in St Marys, Orkney.

Here’s a look around the latest finalist.

Like most of the rooms in the property, the living area has pretty views of the surrounding location.

1. A room with a view

Like most of the rooms in the property, the living area has pretty views of the surrounding location. Photo: IWC Media

The bright and airy bedroom of Snowdrop House, which is owned by a property developer.

2. Sleep tight

The bright and airy bedroom of Snowdrop House, which is owned by a property developer. Photo: IWC Media

The ground floor features a full-size pool table.

3. Play room

The ground floor features a full-size pool table. Photo: IWC Media

Clean lines and uncluttered design inside matches the modern exterior.

4. Neat and tidy

Clean lines and uncluttered design inside matches the modern exterior. Photo: IWC Media

