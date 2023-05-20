Preview: Home of the Year looks north

This week, BBC television’s Scotland’s Home of the Year judges – renowned interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale, plus their architect associate, Michael Angus –visit three distinctive properties in the north-east of the country and the Northern Isles.

Owners Kelly and Scott Sinclair and their four children

The trio commence their journey north by taking in a Victorian renovation in the village of Old Meldrum (pictured, with owners Kelly and Scott Sinclair and their four children), just outside Aberdeen.

The cottage is filled with upcycled elements which nod towards their family’s garage business past, including a petrol pump light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other cases brought before the judges are Snowdrop House, a new-build just outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire, and Skeir A Lidda, a self-build property in St Marys, Orkney.