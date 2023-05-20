All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Preview: Home of the Year looks north

This week, BBC television’s Scotland’s Home of the Year judges – renowned interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale, plus their architect associate, Michael Angus –visit three distinctive properties in the north-east of the country and the Northern Isles.

By Special Reports
Published 19th May 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:31 BST
Owners Kelly and Scott Sinclair and their four childrenOwners Kelly and Scott Sinclair and their four children
Owners Kelly and Scott Sinclair and their four children

The trio commence their journey north by taking in a Victorian renovation in the village of Old Meldrum (pictured, with owners Kelly and Scott Sinclair and their four children), just outside Aberdeen.

The cottage is filled with upcycled elements which nod towards their family’s garage business past, including a petrol pump light.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other cases brought before the judges are Snowdrop House, a new-build just outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire, and Skeir A Lidda, a self-build property in St Marys, Orkney.

Watch on Monday, 22 May, BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm, and thereafter on the iPlayer catch-up service.

Related topics:Michael AngusScotlandBBCHome of the YearAberdeen